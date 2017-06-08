Murray won’t panic buy in summer sales

Adam Murray is having to play the waiting game to add to his squad, because he admits Boston United cannot compete with the financial resources of some of their rivals.

The Pilgrims boss has already lost out on a few early targets because National League North opponents with healthier bank balances are offering more lucrative contracts.

“It’s been a strange one this summer,” Murray told The Standard.

“A lot of players, the better players, are holding out to see what deals they can get, because there are a lot of clubs throwing money around in our league.

“There are full time teams and teams that aren’t full time who have got more money at their disposal, and we’ve missed out on three or four players because we just can’t match what they’re being offered.”

While Murray is pleased with the signings he has already made this summer, he is adamant he won’t be rushed into panic buying.

Instead, the United manager is determined to select the right blend of players in the right positions.

“I could do what other teams are doing in our league and go out and bring in a handful of players,” he continued.

“But the most important thing is getting the right players in, getting the balance right.

“We’ve got (Jamie) McGuire, (Adam) Chapman and Gregg (Smith) who are our experienced players, but we’ve also brought in some good kids.

“We need to take that route, to bring in players with that desire to push on and go higher in the game, to further their careers.

“But we also need a few older heads around them to help guide them and bring out the best in them.”

And Murray - who hopes to make ‘a couple’ of additional signings in the next few days - is eager to add some further know-how to his defence and forward line.

He added: “I’d like one more at the back if I’m being honest, a more experienced head.

“In midfield we’ve got a good pairing, but up front I’d probably like one more as well as Karl (Hawley) and Gregg.

“We’ve got a good spine and it’s given us something to build on.”