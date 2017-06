Boston United’s squad have reported back for pre-season training - and Adam Murray is making sure his squad will be in peak condition as quickly as possible.

The Pilgrims squad did a double session on Saturday and a further one on Sunday as they linked up for the first time since the end of last season.

Youngsters Harry Vince, Liam Adams and Harry Payne take a break.

They will now train on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, meaning they will have put in eight days of work before their opening friendly fixture at Boston Town on July 8.