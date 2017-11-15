New Boston United boss Elliott wants to get off to a winning start - by beating his former club

Craig Elliott wants to begin life as Boston United manager by putting a dent into his old side’s title challenge.

The new boss - who joins with an impressive record after winning three promotions in four seasons with Shaw Lane - will take his place in the Pilgrims dug-out for the first time on Saturday.

And, in a twist of fate, that match will be at the CNG Stadium, where he won the UniBond Division One title as a player with Harrogate Town.

However, Elliott is in no doubt that he wants to be leaving Wetherby Road with the three points which could lift the Pilgrims out of the bottom two but damage the hosts’ hopes of winning the league.

“I won a league title with Harrogate when I was younger, back in my playing days,” he said.

“They’re a good club but we want to get off to a good start and start climbing the table.

“I want to be competing at the top end of the table, but first we have to get up there.”

Elliott speaks regularly with Harrogate manager Simon Weaver, and the two have already gone toe-to-toe this season as Elliott’s Shaw Lane left the CNG Stadium with a 2-2 pre-season draw.

“Harrogate are a good team and it will always be a hard game,” Elliott added.

Kick off will be at 3pm.