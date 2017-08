Boston United will now meet Spennymoor Town next Tuesday (August 22), following Saturday’s postponement.

The Pilgrims and Moors were due to meet at the Jakemans Stadium this weekend.

However, the contest was postponed when the away side’s bus broke down en route to the game, leaving United boss Adam Murray to put his squad through an impromptu training session instead.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.