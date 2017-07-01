Newton has no regrets after 10 years in control of Boston United

As David Newton reflects on his 10 years as Boston United chairman, he admits that are plenty of things he would have done differently if given his time again.

But with work set to begin on the club’s new stadium this year, and Adam Murray currently putting together a squad he hopes will challenge for promotion in the National League North, he admits he doesn’t have any regrets.

The club was reborn on the fourth of July 2007 as Newton and Neil Kempster stepped in to save the Pilgrims from the very real threat of liquidation.

Boston had just been relegated from the Football League, and their financial circumstances saw them demoted a further division to the Blue Square North.

Tommy Taylor was installed as manager and tasked with putting a squad together from scratch.

And despite the team finishing that season in 10th, another hammerblow was to come Newton’s way.

Repayment agrements were in place with creditors, but United’s debts meant they were still demoted a further division to the UniBond Premier.

“It was really challenging the first 12 months to stop the club being wound up, and then obviously they relegated us, which still hurts to this day,” Newton told The Standard.

“That was vindictive, I think.

“But here we are 10 years on, moving in the right direction.

“We have a huge community programme and a stadium on the way.

“We will, all of a sudden, hopefully, have achieved quite a bit.”

With a new season looming, Newton and Kempster, who had previously been club shirt sponsors with Chestnut Homes, had little more than a month to get things ship shape after taking over the Pilgrims.

And that meant making decisions on the hoof.

“I think we would have done some things differently,” Newton admitted.

“This may sound really controversial, but hanging onto York Street was probably the wrong thing to do.

“It’s a great ground but has been a bit of a drain on us.

“You have to remember we had no intentions of getting involved, it just happened.

“We just got involved with no thought of the consequences because, otherwise, it wouldn’t be here.

“I can beat myself up about things and what we should have done differently, but it was full on at the time. It was ‘whoah, what have we done?’”

The past decade has seen the Pilgrims win promotion from the UniBond Premier but subsequently miss out in three heartbreaking play-off semi-final defeats.

And that is something Newton wants to rectify.

“It would be great if we could get another promotion, wouldn’t it?,” he continued.

“We’ve been so close, but I think it would be great for our fans to celebrate another one.”

But despite the lows that have surrounded the highs, Newton remains convinced that getting involved with the club was the right thing to do.

He added: “This club has got something about it. I can’t put my finger on it.

“It’s a great club with great support.

“It’s got a great ground here. It’s a shame we have to move, but we have to move forward.

“It gets under your skin.

“It’s been a real drain physically, emotionally and financially, but we don’t regret it.

“We’re going to do what we said we always would, leave the club at the heart of the community, with a new stadium and debt free.

“That’s what I said on day one, and that’s what I’ll keep on saying until I can say ‘we’ve done it’.”