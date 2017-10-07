Nirvana isn't a happy place for Boston Town

Danny Maddison's goal wasn't enough to earn Boston Town a share of the spoils at Leicester Nirvana.

The league leaders claimed a 2-1 victory in today's United Counties League Premier Division clash.

Jahdahn Harper put the hosts in front in the 14th minute, only for Maddison to level.

But James Bessey-Saldanha claimed victory with his 68th-minute finish.

The result leaves Town 17th in the table, but with games in hand, and all three of their defeats to date coming against teams in the top five.

Gary Frost's side now travel to face Holbeach United on Wednesday.