‘Not bad!’ Hilliard gives his verdict on that Pilgrims wonder strike

Lewis Hilliard drilled home a contender for Boston United’s goal of the season - before admitting the strike was ‘not bad at all’.

With 55 minutes on the clock the Pilgrims midfielder collected the ball 30 yards from goal and unleashed a powerful drive which rose and rose beyond the reach of Curzon Ashton keeper Cameron Mason and into the roof of the net.

It was Hilliard’s second goal of the evening - eclipsing even his earlier effort which included a neat Cruyff turn and 18-yard finish - and completed the scoring as the Pilgrims beat Curzon Ashton 3-1.

“I’d definitely say it’s up there, I don’t think I’ve hit the ball that well before,” Hilliard beamed. “Definitely not with my left foot.

“That’s not bad at all. The first one got us in the lead and gave us a little gap.

“But the second one, I couldn’t imagine it really.

“It was a bad first touch but I had space and hit it. I couldn’t strike it any better really.

“You enjoy scoring goals like that all the time.”

The Pilgrims were forced to fight back from behind to earn new manager Adam Murray his first win with the club, Jordon Wright handing the Nash a 13th minute lead from close range.

But Boston’s response was instant, Ben Gordon overlapping Jason St Juste, collecting the ball and slotting home his first goals for the club just two minutes later.

Hilliard then put the Pilgrims in front just before the interval, completing victory with one of the finest strikes you’ll see at the Jakemans Stadium this season.