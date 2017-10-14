Not the prettiest! McGowan says Chorley wasn’t the FA Cup draw Boston United were looking for, but defender knows the stakes are high

Brad McGowan admitted that Boston United’s FA Cup draw at Chorley was not the ‘prettiest’ - but he says the Pilgrims have to ensure they leave Victory Road with a place in the first round draw.

It would be fair to say this is not the tie either side would have wanted, especially as today’s contest will be the 10th meeting between the league rivals in four years.

However, both will go into the contest knowing one win is all it will take for the possibility of meeting a Football League side in the next round.

“You want to go as far as you can,” McGowan said.

“It’s one off the first round and there’s a lot of coverage and people watching.

“You want to do as well as you can and win games.”

The Pilgrims centre back also hopes that victory in Chorley could spark something of a winning mentality for a side which haven’t won away in the National League North since March, but have picked up back-to-back wins on the road in the FA Cup.

“It’s also about a good run in the cup, getting that and taking it into the league,” he added.

“It’s not the prettiest draw, but we did play them away at the start of the season and we won that.

“Hopefully, we can go away and get into the first round proper.”

Chorley celebrate their penalty shoot-out win.

Goals from Ashley Hemmings and Kabongo Tshimanga earned United a 2-0 win over the Magpies in the August.

The past four seasons have seen United and Chorley both win three matches apiece and play out a further three stalemates, although it was the Magpies who won a nailbiting play-off semi-final penalty shootout in 2015.

Boston have lost on their past two visits to Victory Road, and failed to score in their previous three, but United have won both of their contrests against the Magpies since the arrival of manager Adam Murray.

Kick off will be at 3pm.