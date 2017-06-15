Old heads on young shoulders - Murray

Adam Murray says he has full confidence in his young charges.

The Boston United manager is attempting to put together the right blend of youth and experience in his squad.

But he believes that the young players he has at his disposal are already mature beyond their years.

Keeper George Willis and full back Bradley Beatson have moved across county from Gainsborough while former Barnsley and AFC Fylde defender Jack Cowgill has also linked up with the club.

Jan Yeomans, Harry Vince and Joe Burgess are also among younger players plaedging their futures to the club, while Tom Batchelor 0 al;though in his mid-20s, is preparing for his first full season at this level.

“George is young interms of his age,” Murray said.

“But with the conversations I’ve had with him over the past few weeks, I know he’s got a lot of experience.

“It helps that his day job is coaching in the Sheffield United academy, he’s around the game and experienced people all the time.

“I think we’ve got a very good keeper at the club.”

Continuing, Murray said: “Batch has also come on a lot and Jack’s another young lad with an experienced head.

“He’s a fantastic footballer and he’s wise when it comes to how to play the game.”