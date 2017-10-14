‘Outstanding’! Murray praises Boston United for FA Cup draw, but blasts two big refereeing decisions

Adam Murray labelled his Boston United side ‘outstanding’ after the 10-man Pilgrims earned a goalless draw at Chorley.

The result between the two National League North rivals ensured United are in the hat for Monday’s first round draw, ahead of Tuesday’s replay.

“I think we’ve come to the in-form team in our league and it was a typical FA Cup game in a tough place to come,” Murray said.

“We knew it’d be a tough game but I thought we were outstanding.”

Jan Yeomans was dismissed in the 72nd minute after appearing to headbutt an opponent during a melee.

Seconds earlier Boston felt they should have been awarded a penalty after the same player appeared to be fouled when about to shoot in the Magpies’ box.

While Murray admitted he was open for his mind to be changed after watching the match video, he said his first opinion was that referee Tom Parsons got both decisions wrong.

“To go down to 10, for me on first look, it was an embarrassing decision,” Murray added.

“It came after a stonewall penalty for us.

“To give them decisions you have to have big... things.

“On first look, the lad’s put his head in Jan’s face and fell to the floor.

“Something’s got to be done about it, it’s not good enough.

“But we did enough in the game. We didn’t create any real clear-cut chances.

“But we feel it’s a penalty, he’s about to shoot at goal for 10 yards out.

“We’re chuffed but there’s a bit of frustration. We feel we could have won.”