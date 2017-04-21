Party poopers? Gordon says Boston United won’t roll over and hand AFC Fylde the National League North title

Ben Gordon says Boston United want to spoil AFC Fylde’s plans for a promotion party.

The Coasters could claim the National League North title with a win at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday, or if Kidderminster Harriers fail to beat struggling Gainsborough Trinity.

But Gordon - who was part of the Pilgrims team which was thrashed 9-2 by Fylde in November - says United don’t want to be unwanted guests in the middle of another team’s celebrations.

“We’ve secured our status, but there’s no way we’re taking our foot off the gas,” the defender told The Standard.

“We can be real party poopers.

“Fylde can win the league against us, but there’s no way we’ll lie down.

“We’ll give our all to make them wait for it.”

Gordon, Lewis Hilliard, Jay Rollins and Nat Brown are the only four players left from that thrashing at Mill Farm who could be eligible for selection on Saturday (KO 3pm).

At full time on that day the United squad went to the away end to meet with, and apologise to, fans.

Gordon believes that moment was a turning point in the season.

But he is still eyeing revenge.

“It was a really bad day for the whole club, so that does stick in the back of the mind,” he added.

“We want to put that right.

“It was a freak game.

“Everything they did came off.

“From that day we learnt our lessons.

“In the last few months we’ve been a lot more solid at the back, not conceding as many goals as we were in the first half of the season.

“I think it’ll be good for us to see how far we’ve come from that day.”

Saturday’s match will be followed by the Pilgrims’ Player of the Year presentations on the pitch.