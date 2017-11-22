Penalty shoot-out defeat for Boston United in county cup final

Boston United were beaten in the Lincs Senior Cup final on penalties.

Hosts Gainsborough Trinity lifted the trophy following a 2-2 draw.

Reece Thompson scored his first two goals for United, netting in the 41st and 86th minutes to cancel out efforts from Alex Simmons and Craig King.

The Blues prevailed 3-1 from the spot.

Gregg Smith netted for the Pilgrims with Ashley Hemmings, Thompson and James Clifton all denied.

Liam King, Ashley Worsfold and Curtis Bateson slotted home for Trinity, despite a Kern Miller miss.