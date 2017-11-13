PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United 2 Stockport County 2

The Pilgrims’ hopes of picking up back-to-back wins were crushed by Stockport County’s 97th-minute leveller on Saturday.

Gregg Smith and Jay Rollins had put Boston 2-0 up.

Match action: Boston United 2 Stockport County 2.

David Dawson was there to capture the action.

Boston United v Stockport.

