PHOTO GALLERY: John Rawdon Memorial Trophy - Horncastle Town v Boston United

Gregg Smith battles for the ball at the Wong.
Boston United lifted the John Rawdon Memorial Trophy on Friday night, after beating Horncastle Town 6-0.

Pilgrims regulars Liam Adams and Gregg Smith were both on the scoresheet at the Wong as Boston led 4-0 at the interval.

Adams bagged a brace while Jordan Tate also found the net.

After the interval the result was compounded when a United trialist added two further goals.

David Dales was there to capture the action...