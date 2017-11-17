Pilgrims bring in striker Thompson, Penfold departs

Reece Thompson has joined Boston United on loan from Guiseley.

The 24-year-old is the first player brought in by new manager Craig Elliott and may feature in tomorrow's contest at Harrogate Town.

Thompson scored 12 times for North Ferriby United's in the National League last season and will be on loan with the club until New Year's Day.

Pilgrims loanee Morgan Penfold has returned to Peterborough United, the Boston website has announced.