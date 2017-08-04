Pilgrims confirm Warren loan

Mason Warren's loan move to Boston United has been confirmed this afternoon.

The Standard broke the news that the 20-year-old Rotherham United winger was set to link up with Adam Murray's squad after impressing in pre-season.

And today the club's official website confirmed Warren will join on an initial month-long youth loan.

He will be eligible to play in eight matches, including tomorrow's National League North opener at Southport.

“He is a player that’s technically very good and he’s obviously played for a Championship team," Murray said.

“He can play a number of positions and he gives us options.”

Warren has previously had loan spells with Harrogate Town and Grantham Town.