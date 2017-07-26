Pilgrims earn 3-0 friendly win at Coalville

Boston United netted three second-half goals to claim victory at Coalville Town last night.

Mason Warren, who will join the Pilgrims on loan from Rotherham, opened the scoring on 55 minutes.

Then the Pilgrims made the game safe with two goals in the final three minutes.

Karl Hawley found the net before fellow substitute Ashley Hemmings completed the scoring.

It was another clean sheet for Adam Murray’s side who have now conceded just twice in six pre-season contests.

United will conclude their warm-up contests at Hednesford Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

UNITED: Willis, Batchelor (Hare 46), Keane, Cowgill (Yeomans 63), Clifton (Waite 46), Chapman, McGuire (Warren 46), Vince (Broadhead 25), Beatson (Adams 78), Trialist (Hawley 68), Tshimanga (Hemmings 46).