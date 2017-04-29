Pilgrims end their season in search of 14th spot

Boston United will end their National League North campaign at Curzon Ashton today.

Victory would see the Pilgrims leapfrog their opponents and finish 14th in the standings.

Any other result will see them remain in 15th.

Boston have won their last two matches at the Tameside Stadium, recording wins in all four contests they have ever played against the Nash.

Curzon haven’t registered a win in their last six matches, their last three points coming from a 3-0 win at Chorley on March 25.

Consecutive defeats against Halifax, Salford and Altrincham have followed draws with Worcester and Gloucester and a defeat to FC United.

Their last home win was against Nuneaton on March 18.

Kick off will be at 3pm.