Kia dealership Drayton Motors have extended their sponsorship of Boston United into a fifth season.

The Pilgrims’ first team, under 21s and youth team will continue to wear the Kia logo on the front of their home and away shirts.

Darren Bradford, general manager at Drayton Motors, said: “It’s very important that as a Kia dealership, we are always here to help our local community.

“And what better way than continuing our support for Boston United FC.”