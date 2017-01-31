Pilgrims look to extend Robinson loan

Boston United are in talks with York City as they bid to extend the loan of defender Josh Robinson.

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman’s stay at the Jakemans Stadium ended after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Tamworth.

However, Robinson has impressed manager Adam Murray, playing every minute under the new boss until his late red card against Stockport County.

And the Boston boss is keen to keep the defender in his squad.

“We’ll try and keep Robinson,” he said.

“We’ve been in constant dialogue with them (York), so we’re hoping something will get done.

“When Josh came on (at Tamworth) he showed he’s a very good player, so hopefully we’ll get something done.”

In his eight run outs for Boston, Robinson has made seven starts and one appearance from the bench.

His two goals for the club, both headers, came in back-to-back matches against Gainsborough Trinity on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Speaking after January 1’s victory at the Northolme, Robinson said he wouldn’t rule out extending his stay with the Pilgrims.

He said: “If Boston want me and York don’t then we’ll see what can be done.

“I’m enjoying my time here and it’s nice to get some minutes.”

Ben Clappison, who also joined on loan from York, will return after making just two substitute appearances under Murray.

United also bid farewell to sports therapist Katie Cooper on Saturday.

After officially joining the club in 2007, she has decided to move on to concentrate on other aspects of her business.