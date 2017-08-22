Pilgrims looking for a Jakemans Stadium treble ahead of Spennymoor visit

Boston United host Spennymoor Town tonight - looking for a hat-trick of home wins and the points which could signal a long-awaited return to the top half.

After back-to-back victories on home turf against Alfreton and Chorley, they will be looking to extend their York Street record, albeit without the suspended Jack Cowgill and Gregg Smith.

Promoted Spennymoor sit seventh in the National League North, beginning life in their new surroundings with three straight wins before Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at early pacesetters Brackley.

A 4-1 victory or greater could see Murray’s side leapfrog their guests and move into seventh, returning to the top half of the table for the first time since April 2016.

But while Boston have won their opening two league fixtures, manager Adam Murray says his side will get punished if they allowed their standards to slip.

“First up we’re up against a new team to the division who were flying, building up a lot of momentum,” he said.

“We need to put the same shift in.

“We’ll take that (Saturday’s 2-0 win over Chorley) into Tuesday against a very good team.”

United’s supporters may have enjoyed a six-point haul at home so far, but Murray refuses to get a carried away.

As well as thanking the fans for playing their part in the turnaround, he is also asking them to remain behind his squad if the going ever gets tough.

He said: “We enjoy being at home, and last season that wasn’t the case.

“The fans have played a massive part in that. They stayed with us during the hard times.

“We’re not one of the big hitters in this league and we’ll be put under pressure at times. But it’s how we all react that counts.

“The biggest thing for me is everybody understanding we all want to win every game, but we’ll have to take some punches on the chin and stay positive in every phase of that.

“If we stick to what we believe in and rise together from the low times we’ll be fine.

“It’s the lows where we have to be patient because we have to manage the game.

“We have to relax and know the longer-term aim is the main thing.”

Tonight’s fixture is a re-arrangement from August 12, when Spennymoor’s coach broke down en route to the ground.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.