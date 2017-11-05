PILGRIMS MANAGER SEARCH: Boston United chairman Newton discusses the applicants

David Newton is confident that Boston United will get their man after being pleased with the calibre of hopefuls interested in the vacant manager’s job.

“As always, we’ve got the whole range of applicants, right from people with no experience to some very, very experienced managers, both at our level and below,” the chairman told The Standard.

“I’m very pleased with the list of applicants we’ve had.

“We’ve had a lot of applicants and I’d like to think it’s certainly on a par with previous times, and I think the quality’s the same as well.”

Newton also believes that a strong field of candidates proves that the Pilgrims are still viewed as an attractive prospect in the non-league game.

“We’re still seen as a big club and do attract some good interest,” he continued.

“It’s up to us to sift through (the CVs) now and put the short-list together and make sure we make the right appointment.”

Karl Hawley has been in charge of the past two matches since Adam Murray’s resignation.

The caretaker boss hasn’t applied for the job, but Newton would still be willing to extend the deadline for the man who guided the club to their first away win in the league this season at Leamington on Saturday.

The club hierarchy will now put together a short-list before beginning the interview process.

“It’s going to be early next week,” Newton added.

“We’ll look at those (applicants) and put a short-list together and begin interviews early next week.

“Ideally we want someone at this level, who is proven at this level and has fantastic contacts.

“But that’s what everybody wants. That’s the ideal.

“We’ve learnt over the years what we need and, hopefully, we’ll get somebody who fits the bill.”