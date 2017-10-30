PILGRIMS MANAGER SEARCH: Chairman Newton believed hard-working Murray could turn corner with Boston United

David Newton has admitted he felt Adam Murray was close to ‘turning the corner’ with Boston United.

This weekend he accepted his manager’s resignation as defeat to Brackley Town saw the club slip into the National League North’s bottom two.

“We did feel at times were were improving, becoming more robust,” chairman Newton told The Standard.

“But then we started shipping goals again.

“The results weren’t going our way but we were being beaten by the odd goal and we all felt we could get it right and turn the corner.

“We lacked an experienced striker to get the goals we needed, despite thinking we had done that on more than one occasion.

“It left us frustrated really, all round.”

Despite United sitting in the drop zone, Newton has defended his decision to appoint Murray, whose work ethic continued to impress the board up until his departure.

“Stemming back to when we first interviewed him, he was the stand-out candidate,” Newton said.

“There were other experienced managers interviewed alongside him, but he did exceptionally well.

“He did well at Mansfield (Town), even if he wasn’t what they wanted, and we were delighted to receive his application.

“I think it’s accepted he had to learn about the league, but he did what was required.

“In the summer he went through a rigorous proces of assessing player he felt would be the right ones.

“That wasn’t the case, hence the changes.

“Adam worked hard for the club, not just with the first team but with the College programme and coaching.

“He threw himself into the job.”