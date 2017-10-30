PILGRIMS MANAGER SEARCH: Ex-boss Dennis Greene out of the running

Dennis Greene has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Boston United manager’s job.
The former Pilgrism boss guided the club to three top-six finishes before leaving last December.
Despite watching Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brackley Town from the stands he said the gig is not for him.
He Tweeted: “Thanks for all your kind messages, but to put this to bed I will not be applying for the Boston job.
“I wish you all well for the season.”
