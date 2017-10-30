PILGRIMS MANAGER SEARCH: Hawley targets Salford victory, has message for the Boston United fans

Karl Hawley has demanded that Boston United hit the ground running when they face Salford City tomorrow.

The caretaker boss’ first match in charge of the Pilgrims is an unenviable task, pitting second-bottom against second.

Boston have produced the goods in patches this season, but have struggled to dominate a match or cut out the individual errors from start to finish.

Now Hawley is offering his players a clean slate and the chance to kick off his reign with a win.

“That’s what we’ve been saying to the boys, we can’t get a few home truths and start playing well,” Hawley said.

“It has to be from the beginning.

“It’s something we’ve been looking at and changing things, in the warm-up and this and that, to try to get the boys ready.

“It’s a difficult game, they’re all difficult given the position we’re in.

“But there’s no better game than Tuesday night against Salford (to turn things around).

“They’re a good team but we need that hard work and good attitude we showed in the second half (against Brackley) from the beginning.”

Hawley also had a message for the fans following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brackley, in which he said their support inspired the side’s mini revival from 3-0 down.

“When you’re losing games the fans won’t be happy but they got right behind the lads in the second half and they made a difference,” he added.

“Nobody wants to be in this position.

“Everyone’s frustrated but we can get out of it by being together.”

While Hawley says that Salford’s place in the league will not take the pressure of his Pilgrims, he is adamant his players can cause a shock.

“The place we are in the league, we want to win every game,” he continued.

“We haven’t played badly, there’s no lack of effort.

“We’ve just conceded poor goals and we need to sort that out.

“It’s not all doom and gloom but it’s hard to look past the table.

“The boys are fighting, if they weren’t it would be different.”