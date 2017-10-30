PILGRIMS MANAGER SEARCH: He’s very much his own man! Newton happy to hand temporary charge to Karl Hawley

Boston United expect Karl Hawley to take charge of managerial duties for the forseeable future.

Chairman David Newton has stressed that it is vital to get the right man in for the job following the resignation of Adam Murray, particularly as the Pilgrims sit second bottom of the National League North.

Striker Hawley, who was Murray’s number two, will take temporar charge, beginning with Tuesday’s home match against second-placed Salford City (KO 7.45pm), following a ‘very professional’ conversation with Newton.

“He wanted to know where he stood,” Newton added.

“He worked with Adam but did joined the club after Adam, and he’s very much his own man.

“We broached him taking over (in the interim period).

“He has managerial aspirations of his own going forward.

“Whether that’s with Boston I don’t now as we didn’t expand on that.

“But he may be in charge of a few games as we don’t want to rush into appointing someone.

“We want to get it right.”