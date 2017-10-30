PILGRIMS MANAGER SEARCH: Newton rules out headhunting rival as Boston United begin receiving applications for vacant managerial job

David Newton has ruled out headhunting a rival boss as Boston United’s hunt for a new manager begins.

The Pilgrims chairman is accepting applications for the role, left vacant following Adam Murray’s resignation on Saturday.

And with his side second bottom of the division, Newton knows getting the right person in is key.

However, he says the club doesn’t have the finances to begin offering compansation packages.

“We can’t look at managers of other clubs who are successful at this level and try to prise them away, because we don’t have the resources for that,” he said.

“Ideally we want someone with experience of the league, that would be ideal, because we want to turn this around.”

The club has already received applications and Newton - who has always approached recruitment with an open mind - says his process will remain the same.

However, he expects candidates to be mostly made up of up-and-coming bosses or those with higher-level experience.

“It’s a difficult one,” he continued.

“We’re going to be interviewing either a manager who hasn’t managed at this level or people who have failed elsewhere, because that’s why they’re available.

“They’re the two ranges we have at this level.

“There are 20-odd games left and plenty of points up for grabs.

“I’m not panicking, but we need to strart picking up more points.”

The club has already begun receiving applications, but former manager Dennis Greene - who guided the club to three top-six finishes before leaving last December - has ruled himself out of the running.

Despite watching Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brackley Town from the stands, he Tweeted: “Thanks for all your kind messages, but to put this to bed I will not be applying for the Boston job. I wish you all well for the season.”