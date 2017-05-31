Pilgrims midfielder Vince makes England C debut

Boston United midfielder Harry Vince made his England C debut against the Jersey FA yesterday.

The Three Lions’ non-league side, made up of under 23 players, were beaten in a penalty shootout by their hosts in St Helier.

Eighteen-year-old Vince, who was an unused substitute in the 2-0 victory over Solihull Moors on Sunday, played the full 90 minutes for Paul Fairclough’s side.

Dagenham and Redbridge striker Fejiri Okenabirhie put England ahead in the 61st minute, only for James Queree’s stoppage-time equaliser to force spotkicks, which Jersey won 4-3.