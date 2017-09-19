Pilgrims must be professional in FA Cup quest - Thomas

Jack Thomas believes a professional attitude will help Boston United progress in the FA Cup.

The Pilgrims travel to face Midland Football League side Haughmond in their replay tonight after the Mond snatched a late leveller on Saturday.

“We have to be professional on Tuesday and get the win,” said Thomas, who made his debut after joining on loan from Mansfield Town at the weekend .

“We’ll go there and hopefully get the win.”

Jan Yeomans gave Boston the lead, but missed chances proved costly as Scott Ryan levelled things up.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.