Pilgrims on verge of bringing in a striker, but Warren departs

Boston United have agreed terms to bring a striker to the Jakemans Stadium, but Mason Warren has played his last game for the Pilgrims.

Manager Adam Murray told The Standard that terms have been agreed with an unnamed attacker who he hopes will join the club on a ‘long-term’ loan next week.

“It’s all on the parent club,” Murray said.

“We’ve agreed with the agent and the player,but it’s just waiting on the parent club to give us a green light.

“That will be a loan move, a longer term one.”

But the imminent arrival means that Warren will return to Rotherham United, his eight-game youth loan coming to an end this afternoon.

Murray added: “Mason’s been brilliant for us, but we’ve got to be careful with resources and what we’re spending.

“We have got an eye on a centre forward we’re looking to get in next week, so when that happens you have to move things around.

“If Mason’s coming in on loan they expect him to play every week, which we can’t guarantee.

“But we thank them for the help and Mason’s been fantastic.”

United picked up their first away point in an action-packed 1-1 draw at Kidderminster Harriers this afternoon.

Murray said he was feeling proud of his squad following their hard-earned draw and improved performance.

“We’ve come here to a team that will eventually be a top of the table team, a very good side,” he added.

“We gave away a ridiculous goal, a very bad error.

“Then we miss a penalty and think lady luck’s still not with us, but then we came out second half and looked like a different team.

“We played some great football and got our goal. Overall, the overriding feeling is pride in the side, a lot of graft today.”

Emmanuel Sonupe gave Harriers a seventh-minute lead after he rounded the onrushing George Willis, who Murray claimed ‘underestimated’ the pace of the Harriers attacker.

And Adam Chapman saw a penalty saved before the Pilgrims drew level, Kabongo Tshimanga’s effort deflecting in off Fraser Horsfall.