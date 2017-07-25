Pilgrims ready for ‘tough’ Coalville test

Adam Murray says he expects a tough test when his Boston United side visit Coalville Town tonight.

The pre-season friendly match was arranged as an extra workout when the Pilgrims got wind that Grimsby Town would be sending a young side to the Jakemans Stadium for Saturday’s encounter, instead of the first team - a decision made by the Mariners following a change in management after the fixture had been agreed.

But now Murray will put his side through their paces again this evening.

“We expect it to be a really tough game,” he said of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League opposition.

“That’s why we arranged this fixture, and Saturday’s game (against Hednesford).

“Because we know they are strong sides.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.