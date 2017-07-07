Pilgrims ready to kick off warm-ups

Boston United will begin their pre-season warm-up matches this week - with the emphasis very much on squad development.

The Pilgrims hit the road to face BostonTown on Saturday (KO 3pm) and Lincoln United in the county cup on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

“The main thing is to get everybody on the same page,” said boss Adam Murray.

“We’ll be using these games as extra training sessions.

“There are themes from the games we want to take away, getting our message across and getting the lads used to one another on the pitch.”