Pilgrims refreshed and hoping to put Lambs to the slaughter

Boston United are chomping at the bit to face Tamworth tonight, following their blank Saturday.

Manager Adam Murray was unhappy when the weekend’s contest against Spennymoor was postponed at the 11th hour due to the Moors’ coach breaking down.

But he didn’t waste the day, instead giving his squad a tough work out.

“We don’t want rest. We’re in areal good zone,” Murray said on Saturday afternoon.

“But on a plus point we go to Tamworth on Tuesday with extra training and preparation.”

The Pilgrims held an intensive training session on Saturday and also met up last night.

“On Monday we’d (normally) have 11 players who played and can’t do that much, but we can have a real good session in terms of preparation for Tamworth (on Saturday).”

Tamworth sit 15th in the table following defeats to Bradford Park Avenue (1-0) and Blyth Spartans (4-2), their only success so far coming at Leamington (2-1).

However, Murray believes they will be a strong threat this season.

He said: “Tamworth are a team that’s going to be up there.”

Last season Boston beat the Lambs 3-0 at home but suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road, with Richard Brodie seeing a penalty saved.

Kick off at the Lamb Ground will be at 7.45pm.