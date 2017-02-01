Pilgrims sign ‘best midfielder in the league’ - Murray

Boston United boss Adam Murray believes he has snapped up the ‘best midfielder in the league’ after bringing in two new recruits yesterday.

Former Sheffield United, Oxford United and Newport County player Adam Chapman agreed to make the switch from Gainsborough Trinity, while defender Josh Robinson has extended his loan stay with the Pilgrims until the end of the season.

Murray managed Chapman at Mansfield Town and is excited about his latest recruit.

“I know him well and how to get the best out of him, and I think fans will see the best midfielder in the league,” he said.

“He’s got a lot to give and a lot to offer.

“He needs some game time to get his fitness levels where they neeed to be, but he’ll be a trremendous addition to this football club.

“He’s got a hunger to get back to where he should be and I think we’ll see the benfits of that.

“He’s a leader, he’s got experience and high standards. He gives us a little bit more balance.”

Chapman agreed to move to the Jakemans Stadium after previously turning down a seven-day approach from the Pilgrims.

“It’s a case of circumstances and a little bit of involvement in Adam’s career, where he was and needs to be,” Murray said.

“He’s looking at the bigger picture and he feels this is the best place for him.”

United have aso announced that centre back Robinson will remain at the club for the remainder of the campaign after agreeing a deal with York City.

He has already made eight appearances, scoring twice.