Pilgrims sign defender Hare

Defender Taron Hare has become Boston United’s eighth summer signing.

The 20-year-old spent last season with North Ferriby United in the National League.

He has signed a one-year contract but, due to Hare being under 23, the Pilgrims must pay the Villagers compensation.

Boston say a package has been agreed by the two clubs.

Adam Murray told bufc.co.uk: “Taron is a player we believe fits what we are trying to build.

“He has had a good grounding and he is young and hungry to push on in his own career and to help our club progress.

“He played close to 40 games last season in the league above and at the age of 20, that will stand him in good stead moving forward.

“He is a right-back with good presence but can also play on the opposite side or at centre-back.

“He is very excited about the growth of the club and the pull of our fantastic support was a big factor in him deciding to join us over other offers.

“I am very grateful for the chairman’s backing to bring Taron onboard.”