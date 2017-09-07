Pilgrims striker search moves on as two targets join rival clubs

Boston United’s search for a striker is back to square one after two deals were hijacked this week.

The Pilgrims had agreed loan terms with a striker from the National League over the weekend, only for a rival team to scupper the move after coming in with a cash offer.

And a second loan move involving an unnamed Championship player was also gazumped when another party made a move for the player.

“It’s a script that repeats,” manager Adam Murray said.

“One should have been done on Monday but somebody came in and bought him on Sunday night.

“There was an offer for him so he went to another club.

“I thought we were having someone come in from a Championship club (on Tuesday) but somebody in our league also came in and he chose them.

“We’re back to square one.”

Murray says the search to bolster his attacking options continues.

But he was quick to stress that he is more than content with his current squad, who are currently on a three-game unbeaten run.

Murray added: “The hunt continues but at the same time I’ve got some very good centre forwards here playing out of their skin.”