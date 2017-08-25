Pilgrims strikers Waite and Tshimanga will get goals, but boss Murray says they will continue to improve

Adam Murray is backing Kabongo Tshimanga and Tyrell Waite to weigh in with goals - but the Boston United manager says the two young strikers still have a lot more to add to their overall play.

The Pilgrims boss knows both can deliver in front of goal, but he wants to work with them on the defensive side of the game.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

Speaking of Waite, Murray said: “He’s such a fantastic person and lovely kid.

“It’s reading Ty, he’s one of those players, a young kid who needs to understand the effect of body language.

“Sometimes when it doesn’t go his way the body language tells a million words that aren’t really him.

“He works his so-and-sos off, but we’re trying to work on the defensive side of Ty’s game as well as the attacking threat.

“That’s the way we are as a team. We want to be hard to beat.”

Turning his attention to Tshimanga, Murray added: “He’s a good player and he’s got lots of attributes.

“He’s very raw but we need him to learn the overall game to start more.

We always feel we can create chances with him. It’s a case of building him up.”