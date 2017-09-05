Pilgrims unchanged ahead of Ferriby clash

Adam Murray has named an unchanged side as Boston United look to return to winning ways.

The Pilgrims host North Ferriby United at the Jakemans Stadium this evening.

And Murray has stuck with the side which earned a point at Kidderminster on Saturday.

There is no place in the squad for Brad McGowan, who returns from his one-match ban, while Gregg Smith sits out game number two of his suspension.

North Ferriby’s side includes ex-Pilgrims Kyle Dixon, Ross Durrant and Joe Pugh.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Yeomans, Beatson, Keane, Cowgill, Rollins, Chapman, Tshimanga, Hemmings, Broadhead.

SUBS: Vince, Hare, Waite, Hawley, McGuire.

FERRIBY: Durrant, Cooke, Dixon, Johnson, Gray, Picton, Russell, Bateson, Pugh,Hutchinson, Rzonca.

SUBS: Ambalu, Skelton, Barrows, Seidi.

REF: James Bell.

