Pilgrims welcome three back as Murray demands a ’reaction’ at FC United

Boston United will be bolstered by the return of Gregg Smith, James Clifton and Jack Cowgill at FC United of Manchester this afternoon.

The trio will give manager Adam Muray further options as he demands a ‘reaction’ from his side following defeat to Spennymoor Town.

Smith has sat out the past three matches following his red card at Southport on the opening day of the season, while Cowgill returns from a one-match ban, dished out for his sending off at Tamworth.

Clifton missed Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat due to illness.

“These are big players we’re missing and we need them back, these are two tough games,” said Murray ahead of today’s fixture at Broadhurst Park and Monday’s arrival of Nuneaton Town (both 3pm).

“We’ve got two games coming up. We seem to get a reaction when things don’t go our way.

“It’ll be a tough place to go. It’s a hostile envoronment and we’ve got to pick the boys up.

“They’ve got to lift themselves up now.”

Smith was on target in December when Boston earned a 1-1 draw away against the Red Rebels.

Boston have never lost on their travels against FCUM, recording four wins and a stalemate.

