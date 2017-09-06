Poachers and Pilgrims are up for the FA Cup

Giantkillers Boston Town and Boston United both have their sights set on FA Cup glory.

The two sides found themselves in the hat for Monday’s second qualifying round draw, with the Pilgrims set to host Haughmond and the Poachers away to Dereham Town.

The Shropshire-based Academicals play in the Midland Football League, three tiers below United.

But manager Adam Murray - whose side have just entered the competition at this stage - says his side will be taking the contest seriously.

“We got to the final of the Lincolnshire Cup, we’re finding our feet in the league and getting to where we need to be,” he said.

“Every cup or trophy we enter, we want to go as far as we can this year.

“We want to give fans something to be proud of and to cheer for.

“We’ll be going into (the game) to win it.”

The Poachers, meanwhile, will travel to face the Magpies, who play in the Isthmian League North, one level above.

Town have already beaten Radford, Carlton and Hednesford to reach this stage, but this is their first away draw.

Saturday’s win against Hednesford - who play two divisions higher - was the club’s biggest cup win in 41 years, and now manager Gary Frost wants more glory.

He said: “We want to build momentum and every game is important for us.

“I’m like the players, we all dream of doing well in the FA Cup.”

Town have played Dereham in the competition before, losing 3-1 to the Magpies four years ago.

Both games look set to take place on Saturday, September 16.