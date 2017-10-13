Positive thinking! Hemmings says Boston United must build a winning mentality as they head to Chorley for FA Cup clash

Ashley Hemmings believes Boston United can leave Chorley with victory and a place in the FA Cup’s first round - but he knows the Pilgrims will have to earn it.

The winger says United will have to outplay and outbattle their hosts at Victory Park on Saturday, in the competition’s fourth qualifying round.

“The main thing is going to Chorley and winning,” Hemmings said.

“That’s what we need now, and we need to take that into the league as well.

“You’ve got to stay positive and have that winning mentality.

“If you don’t have it there’s no point playing.

“We all hate losing, but we’ve got to stay positive.”

Hemmings scored his only Pilgrims goal to date in August’s 2-0 National League North win over the Magpies in Lincolnshire, and he is hoping for a repeat.

“It helps knowing that we have beaten them,” he added.

“But we know they’ll want to get revenge, so we have to be up for it, stronger than them and battle more.”

The former Wolves, Dagenham & Redbridge and Mansfield Town player also believes that a place in the FA Cup’s first round, and the chance to face a Football League side, is an added incentive the club don’t want to miss out on.

“You never know, if we get through we could get a league team, and then we go and battle for that as well and try to win it.

“It would be good to get the chance to go back to an old club and maybe score the winning goal.

“But the main thing is winning at Chorley.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.