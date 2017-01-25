Prove you’re good enough! Murray challenges Boston United squad to earn new deals with the Pilgrims

Adam Murray is challenging his Boston United squad to show they’ve got what it takes to earn new contracts.

Strikers Karl Hawley and Alex Simmons both linked up with the Pilgrims on Saturday, taking Murray’s number of new recruits up to seven in six weeks.

But the Pilgrims boss says it is now time to begin working with a settled squad.

Asked whether he will be looking to bring in any further fresh faces, he said: “That’s on the players’ toes, to be honest.

“We have had a lot of movement and that’s credit to the boys that they’ve coped with a lot of change, whether it’s manager, system, ways of doing things.

“It’s a lot for them to take on board, especially when it’s part time and you’ve got limited contact with them.

“But we want to try to settle it down a little bit now.”

But Murray was quick to warn that there will be no time for anyone with a long-term plan of playing for the club to rest on their laurels.

“We’ve got a strong group of players that are forming a real team spirit,” he added.

“These boys deserve their chances for the rest of the season, and the chance to go out and earn a contract for next season, because when they perform like they have been doing I believe this side will improve.”

Josh Robinson will return from suspension as the Pilgrims travel to face Tamworth in the National League North on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Murray added: “We need to keep making us the best outfit we can be.

“If we’re at it we’re a test for anyone in this league.”