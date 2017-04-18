Prove you should be a Boston United player! Murray challenges squad after admitting he has already started recruiting for next season

Adam Murray says he has already started recruiting for next season - and now he wants his current squad to prove why they should also be Boston United players.

Josh Robinson grabbed an 85th-minute leveller as the Pilgrims drew 2-2 with Gloucester City on Monday.

But the manager believes the damage had already been done by a poor first half at the Jakemans Stadium.

He said: “Before the game we asked ‘who’s already on holiday and who wants to stake a clam to be in a promotion-pushing team next year?’

“In the first half, everyone was on holiday.

“It’s really disappointing because we were 50 per cent today. Two individual errors for the goals, and we’re past that now.

“That’s cost us today. We caused our own problems.

“I’m not having a dig, I’m just saying we’re much better than we were first half.”

Murray added that he has already opened talks with potential targets, and has given his players the final two games of the season to prove their worth.

“You want to show me you want to be in the building, because there are a lot of good players out there,” he added.

“It (recruitment) has already started. We’re talking to players already and will be talking to the current crop who are staying soon.

“The training schedule’s already in place and we’re finalising some of the (pre-season) games now.”

Three days after suffering the frustrations of a late defeat at Kidderminster Harriers, the Pilgrims were celebrating the euphoria of a late equaliser.

The Tigers hadn’t scored a league goal at York Street since their consolation in a 6-1 defeat on April 8, 2000.

But Zack Kotwica and Joe Hanks had ended that wait and appeared to have done enough to claim victory for the away side.

But with five minutes to go, Tom Batchelor beat Jas Singh to Adam Chapman’s free kick, allowing Robinson to fire home from close range.

Chapman had earlier netted Boston’s opener from the penalty spot.