Record breaker Bastock thanks Bostonians for their support

Paul Bastock has given the thumbs up to his Boston buddies for their support in his world record breaking week.

The goalkeeper made his 1,250th club career appearance as Wisbech Town beat Thetford on Saturday.

Bastock, 47, has made Boston his home for the past 25 years after first joining Boston United, for whom he played 628 times.

Pilgrims fans and Bostonians made the journeys to watch him equal Peter Shilton’s record at Sleaford Town last Wednesday, as well to witness his big match this weekend.

And United fans also chanted his name during their 2-2 draw with Stockport.

“There were people from all over watching on Saturday, but everyone from Boston’s been great to me,” Bastock said.

“I couldn't believe it at Thetford when I looked behind the goal and there was Paul Casey.

“He’s a Boston United hero and to see him there supporting me made me go a bit.

“Everyone’s been really supportive.

“And to have the fans singing my name at Boston (United) has just made it for me.”

Bastock thought he had capped the perfect weekend after scoring 39 points at Boston Golf Club's Ted Eaglen Memorial event on Sunday, named in honour of the Normandy veteran and fellow Pilgrims keeper.

However, he was beaten into second place by a point.

"I thought it was going to be a really special weekend all round," added Bastock.

"But someone just beat me."