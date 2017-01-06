Robinson says Boston United ‘feel strong’ as they look to end Stockport County’s seven-game unbeaten streak

Josh Robinson has promised that Boston United will ‘not make it easy’ for Stockport County when the two sides meet tomorrow.

The Pilgrims are unbeaten in their four contests since Adam Murray took charge of the side, with the on-loan Irishman netting in the past two matches.

And he says the squad ‘feel strong’ going into the game.

“Stockport are a massive club and we’ll look forward to it,” a confident Robinson said.

“They’re coming to ours, so we’ll not make it easy for them, the same as we have done for every team since Adam came in.

“He’ll set us up in good shape and he’ll know their strengths and weaknesses.

“We’ll just listen to him and definitely feel strong.”

Stockport are also on a fine run of form, currently unbeaten in seven contests in all competitions.

New Year’s Day’s 1-1 draw at home to Harrogate Town saw a five-game winning streak ended with an unfortunate own goal at the death.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.