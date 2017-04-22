Rollins claims a hat-trick of Boston United Player of the Year awards

Jay Rollins scooped a hat-trick of top titles at Boston United’s Player of the Year presentation.

The top scorer got the nod from the fans, his peers and the supporters’ association to complete his treble.

Gregg Smith and Harry Payne also collected individual awards.

The list of winners are:

Turnbull Player of the Year: Jay Rollins.

Players’ Player of the Year: Jay Rollins.

BUSA Player of the Year: Jay Rollins.

BUSA Juniors’ Favourite Player of the Year: Gregg Smith.

BUSA Special Recognition Award: Mick Fixter.

York Street Veterans’ Player of the Year: Gregg Smith.

Dick Carrington Memorial Award for the Boston United Team of the Year: Boston United Youth Team (National League U19 Alliance - Division H champions).

Boston Anorak Youth Team Player of the Year: Harry Payne.