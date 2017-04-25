Rollins delighted with hat-trick of Boston United awards

Jay Rollins admitted he was shocked to collect a hat-trick of trophies at Boston United’s end-of-season awards.

While AFC Fylde were celebrating winning the National League North title in the Jakemans Stadium’s away dressing room, the Pilgrims squad and fans turned their attention to the Player of the Year presentations.

And Rollins took the three main titles - the Player of the Year, Boston United Supporters Association Player of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year.

“It’s been a difficult season, but on a personal note I’ve enjoyed every minute,” Rollins said.

“I’ve got my goals and enjoyed it.

“I didn’t expect them (trophies), but I’ve worked hard this season and maybe it showed.

“The Players’ Player award stands out for me.

“You hope your mates think well of you, but I’m happy to get them all.”