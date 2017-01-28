Rollins drops to bench as Pilgrims prepare to face Lambs

Pilgrims leading scorer Jay Rollins has been named on the bench as Boston United prepare to face Tamworth.

He is one of two changes to the side which which won 2-0 at Bradford Park Avenue last weekend.

Charlie Gatter also drops to the bench as Marcus Marshall and Callum Chippendale return to the starting XI.

Defender Josh Robinson returns from suspension and is named on the bench.

Tamworth, eighth in the National League North, have won eight of the 13 matches played on their new 3G surface.

Kick off at the Lamb Ground will be at 3pm.

TAMWORTH: Belshaw, Burns, Morley, Deeney, Fox, Lane, Briscoe, Clarke, Green, Dyer, Styche.

SUBS: Davies, Davis, Opoku, Newton, Jezeph.

BUFC: Durrant, Thomas, Brown, Batchelor, Gordon, Fitzpatrick, Clarke, Chippendale, Marshall, Brodie, Simmons.

SUBS: Hawley, Hilliard, Robinson, Rollins, Gatter.