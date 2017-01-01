Rollins returns and Fitzpatrick makes debut as Pilgrims prepare for Northolme challenge

Jay Rollins has returned to the Boston United starting XI for today’s clash at Gainsborough Trinity - while midfielder Joe Fitzpatrick has been handed his Pigrims debut.

The attacker, who has scored eight times this season, replaces the injured Jason St Juste.

Fitzpatrick,who has featured for National League North rivals Worcester City and Telford this season, replaces Callum Chippendale.

St Juste joins Nat Brown, Grant Roberts, Joe Maguire and Joe Burgess on the injury list.

Boston and Trinity, who have left striker Nathan Jarman on the bench, drew 1-1 in an uninspiring Boxing Day clash at the Jakemans Stadium.

Today the two Lincolnshire rivals lock horn again for the second time in six days, this time at the Northolme, where the Blues were victorious against United twice last season.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

TRINITY: Willis, Lacey, Beatson, Evans, Quinn, L. Wilson, Reid, Chapman, Worsfold,Burdett, Thewlis.

SUBS: Templeton, Thornhill, Jarman, Rothery, Wiles.

UNITED: Durrant, Thomas, Gordon, Robinson, Batchelor, Gatter, Riollins, Fitzpatrick, Hilliard, Smith, Marshall.

SUBS: Clappison, Colley, Clarke, Chippendale, Fairhurst.

REF: Gareth Rhodes.

