Rollins returns as Boston United make seven changes to face FCUM

Striker Jay Rollins has re-joined Boston United.

Last season’s Player of the Year has been named in the starting line-up for today’s National League North match at FC United of Manchester, after completing his return yesterday.

Rollins made 75 appearances, scoring 18 goals, in two seasons at the Jakemans Stadium, before turning down a contract offer in the summer.

But with Rollins not finding a new club and Adam Murray still on the search for an additional striker, the pair have decided to join forces once again.

He is one of seven changes made by boss Murray following Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Spennymoor Town.

Gregg Smith and Jack Cowgill are back from suspension, with James Clifton returning from injury.

Rollins is handed his second debut and Jan Yeomans his first appearance of the league season.

Mason Warren and Jamie McGuire also return to the starting XI.

George Willis, Brad McGowan, Adam Chapman and Ashley Hemmings are the only four to avoid the cull.

FC United sit bottom of the division with one point from five matches.

They are still looking for their first point at home, with the Pilgrim still to get off the mark on their travels.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

FCUM: Allinson, Brady, Wisdom, Kay, Fagbola, Hughes, Lindfield, Lowe, Gilchrist, Connor, McCarthy.

SUBS: Hooper, Greaves, Logan, Senior, Irwin.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Yeomans, McGuire, McGowan, Cowgill, Rollins, Chapman, Smith, Hemmings, Warren.

SUBS: Tshimanga, Hare, Waite, Keane, Broadhead.

REF: Leigh Doughty.

